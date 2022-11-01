Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,602 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

