Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

