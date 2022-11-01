Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

