Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

