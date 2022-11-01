Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

