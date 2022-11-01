Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

10/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

10/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$52.00.

10/24/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$51.00.

10/20/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

10/11/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

9/26/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.15.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.8967255 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Insiders have bought 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

