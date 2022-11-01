Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2 %

WHR opened at $138.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

