WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WideOpenWest by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

