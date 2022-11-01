Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,626 Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQU opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

