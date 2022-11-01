Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,413 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

