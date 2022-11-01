Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FNVTU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.
About Finnovate Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNVTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating).
