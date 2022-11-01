Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FNVTU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Finnovate Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

