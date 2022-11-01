Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 831.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTEU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

