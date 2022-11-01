Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) by 1,221.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 836,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.