Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280,847 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

