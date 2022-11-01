Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 594,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 404,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

