Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139,432 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at $474,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.
Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.