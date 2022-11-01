Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139,432 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at $474,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.