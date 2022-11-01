Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

