Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,614 Shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCXCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,101,000.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCXCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.