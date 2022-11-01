Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

