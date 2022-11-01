Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 452.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 129,475 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 96,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 62,714 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

