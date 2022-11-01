Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

