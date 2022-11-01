Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of WOR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.