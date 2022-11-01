Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

