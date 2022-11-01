Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $283.22 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

