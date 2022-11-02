12,106 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE FRT opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

