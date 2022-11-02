12,130 Shares in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Energem in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of Energem stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Energem Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

