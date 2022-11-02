41,400 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 531,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 247,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 2.10. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.60.

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

