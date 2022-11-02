8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Northland Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered 8X8 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

