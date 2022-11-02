A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

