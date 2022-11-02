AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $67,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 54.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -0.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

