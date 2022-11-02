Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.88. 48,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,037,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

