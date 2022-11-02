Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

