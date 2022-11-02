ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ACV Auctions to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $730,423.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

