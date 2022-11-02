AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 10,437 Shares of Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

