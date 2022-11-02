Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

