ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.1 %

ADT stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

ADT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -350.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADT by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,277 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 290,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 221,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.