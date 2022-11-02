Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $981.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADV opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

