Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
