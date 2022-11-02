Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $236.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.