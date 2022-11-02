Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 16,987 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

