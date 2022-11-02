Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.37. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Traeger’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

