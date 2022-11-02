Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $143,000 in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 475.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTA opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

