Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $234,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 102.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3491 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.37%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Stories

