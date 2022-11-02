AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

