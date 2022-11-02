AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.