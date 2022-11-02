Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 2.6 %

AFL stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

