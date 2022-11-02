Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $239,000.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
