Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

