Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $108.66 and last traded at $109.28. 84,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,364,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

