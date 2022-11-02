Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.