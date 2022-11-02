Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,585,000 after buying an additional 299,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

